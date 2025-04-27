Florian Sotoca News: Sees red Sunday

Sotoca was shown a straight red card in the 86th minute of Sunday's match against Auxerre.

Sotoca was sent off in Sunday's clash which left his teammates down to ten men to end one of their worst performances of the season losing 4-0. He will be suspended for their next contest against Lyon on Sunday at least. His absence will force a change in the backline with Anass Zaroury likely to get a larger role for that game.