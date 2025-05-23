Florian Thauvin Injury: Sidelined for season finale

Thauvin (foot) is out for Sunday's clash with Fiorentina, coach Kosta Runjaic stated.

Thauvin will sit out his 10th match in a row as he has been plagued by plantar fasciitis in the final months of the season. Keinan Davis and Lorenzo Lucca could team up in this one. He was arguably Udinese's best player when healthy, as he totaled eight goals, three assists, 54 shots (27 on target) and 168 crosses (38 accurate) in 25 outings.