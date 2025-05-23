Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Florian Thauvin headshot

Florian Thauvin Injury: Sidelined for season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Thauvin (foot) is out for Sunday's clash with Fiorentina, coach Kosta Runjaic stated.

Thauvin will sit out his 10th match in a row as he has been plagued by plantar fasciitis in the final months of the season. Keinan Davis and Lorenzo Lucca could team up in this one. He was arguably Udinese's best player when healthy, as he totaled eight goals, three assists, 54 shots (27 on target) and 168 crosses (38 accurate) in 25 outings.

Florian Thauvin
Udinese
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now