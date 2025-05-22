Florian Wirtz News: Incredible again

Wirtz scored 10 goals and added 12 assists in 31 appearances (25 starts) in the Bundesliga.

Wirtz is one of the brightest young talents in Europe and he shone once more in the Bundesliga. The attacking midfielder has been linked with a move away from Leverkusen, with Munich, Liverpool and Real Madrid all reportedly interested. Wherever he plies his trade next season, Wirtz is an undeniable offensive threat with the only concern being how frequently he picks up muscular injuries.