Folarin Balogun Injury: Limited season due to injuries

Balogun scored four goals in 16 apperances for Monaco during the 2024-25 season.

Balogun had a limited season due to a long-term shoulder injury and an ankle issue late in the campaign. He was unable to build on last season's strong form as he missed significant time and faced competition from Mika Biereth after the latter joined during the winter window. The American will aim to return fully fit for pre-season since he still has three years left on his contract and could play a key role in the roster next season if he remains with the Monegasques.