Fran Garcia News: Stepped up this season

Garcia recorded one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win over Real Sociedad.

Garcia was able to get more playing time than originally expected after Dani Carvajal went down for the season, with Fernand Mendy also sidelined with injuries. He finished the year making 31 starts in 24 league appearances, totaling two assists, 66 crosses (13 accurate), 51 tackles (36 won), and 52 clearances. As he is set to enter the third year of his contract, the defender will have to continue to fight for his starting role once the team returns from injuries, with also a chance that the team will make new signings under new manager Xabi Alonso in the summer.