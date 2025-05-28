Francis Coquelin News: Extends contract
Coquelin has extended his contract with Nantes, according to his club.
Coquelin is going to remain with the club for another season, as the midfielder has inked an extension through the 2025/26 season. This comes after starting in three of his six appearances this season while notching a goal and an assist. He only joined halfway through the season and will hope to see a bit more time next season.
