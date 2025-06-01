Francis Westfield News: Two chances created
Westfield created two chances on seven crosses in Philadelphia's scoreless draw against FC Dallas.
A lot of Philadelphia's crosses were part of a late push to find a winner and get three points, so chances created is a better indicator of how effective a player was. Westfield should remain involved in one of MLS' best offenses when he takes the field next against Charlotte FC. Charlotte has allowed 27 goals in league play so far.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now