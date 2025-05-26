Francisco Conceicao News: Creates three chances in Venezia tilt

Conceicao generated three shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate), three key passes and three corners in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Venezia.

Conceicao stayed in the XI as the gaffer fielded an offensive-minded lineup with Weston McKennie and Renato Veiga dinged up and was one of the main offensive hubs for his side. He was key to victory as he drew the decisive PK with a quick move on the edge of the box. His role fluctuated, but he's been generally fizzy when given big minutes. He totaled four goals, four assists, 53 shots (16 on target) and 98 crosses (19 accurate) in 35 displays (18 starts). Juventus are reportedly mulling over whether to keep him past the loan spell from Porto.