Francisco Conceicao News: Scores only goal to beat Inter

Conceicao scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-0 win over Inter Milan. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 52nd minute.

Conceicao scored the only goal of the game, in his first start since December. All three of his shots ended up on target and he created two chances. This is the first time this year that he has had three or more shots on target.