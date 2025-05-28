Frans Kratzig News: Transfers to Salzburg

Kratzig has completed a transfer to Red Bull Salzburg from Bayern Munich, according to his former club.

Kratzig saw a season full of loans, first joining Stuttgart before heading to Heidenheim. However, he will now make a further transfer and leave Bayern permanently, having joined Salzburg. He started in 16 of his 17 appearances this season while notching one goal and two assists, a solid recruit that should see European competition regularly with Salzburg.