Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Frans Kratzig headshot

Frans Kratzig News: Transfers to Salzburg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Kratzig has completed a transfer to Red Bull Salzburg from Bayern Munich, according to his former club.

Kratzig saw a season full of loans, first joining Stuttgart before heading to Heidenheim. However, he will now make a further transfer and leave Bayern permanently, having joined Salzburg. He started in 16 of his 17 appearances this season while notching one goal and two assists, a solid recruit that should see European competition regularly with Salzburg.

Frans Kratzig
Red Bull Salzburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now