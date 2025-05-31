Fraser Forster News: Exiting Spurs

Forster is departing Spurs for free agency, accoridng to his former club.

Forster is seeing the end of his run with Tottenham after capturing a trophy in UEL play, as the goalie is departing for free agency after his contract expires. He only served as a backup this season, starting in all 13 of his appearances but not seeing any time after the month of December. That said, he will likely find a new club but will remain in a backup role.