Fraser Forster headshot

Fraser Forster News: Exiting Spurs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

Forster is departing Spurs for free agency, accoridng to his former club.

Forster is seeing the end of his run with Tottenham after capturing a trophy in UEL play, as the goalie is departing for free agency after his contract expires. He only served as a backup this season, starting in all 13 of his appearances but not seeing any time after the month of December. That said, he will likely find a new club but will remain in a backup role.

Fraser Forster
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
