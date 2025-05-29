Gabe Segal News: Nets brace vs former club
Segal scored two goals to go with four shots (three on goal) in Wednesday's 3-0 victory against New York City FC.
Segal got the call to start, having previously been unused the last four games prior. He was impressive against his former club, netting a brace to help give Houston the win. He is already tied for his season high for goals as he enters his third year in the league.
