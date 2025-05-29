Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gabriel Moscardo headshot

Gabriel Moscardo Injury: Suffers ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Moscardo (ankle) doesn't feature in the squad list for Thursday's second leg against Metz in the Ligue 1 qualification.

Moscardo is dealing with an ankle injury and won't be able to feature in Thursday's important second leg against the Grenats to try to keep Reims in the French top flight. This is a big blow for the young Brazilian loaned by Paris since he made a good impression when entering for the second half of Saturday's French Cup final against his parent club.

Gabriel Moscardo
Reims
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now