Gabriel Moscardo Injury: Suffers ankle injury

Moscardo (ankle) doesn't feature in the squad list for Thursday's second leg against Metz in the Ligue 1 qualification.

Moscardo is dealing with an ankle injury and won't be able to feature in Thursday's important second leg against the Grenats to try to keep Reims in the French top flight. This is a big blow for the young Brazilian loaned by Paris since he made a good impression when entering for the second half of Saturday's French Cup final against his parent club.