Gabriel Pirani headshot

Gabriel Pirani News: Another game, scores goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Pirani scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus New England Revolution.

Wednesday marked Pirani's second game since becoming available from a knee injury he dealt with throughout the first half of May. The goal marks his 2025's first. With five shots on target, Pirani also has one assist via 12 chances created, three corners and an accurate cross.

Gabriel Pirani
D.C. United
