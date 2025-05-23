Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gabriel Strefezza headshot

Gabriel Strefezza News: Create three chances in Inter game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2025 at 11:47pm

Strefezza recorded two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate), one tackle (zero won) and three key passes in Friday's 2-0 loss to Inter Milan.

Strefezza was again one of the main offensive weapons for his club, although Como didn't break through in this one. He was productive all year long and finished up with six goals, four assists, 57 key passes and 123 crosses (31 accurate) in 37 games (32 starts).

Gabriel Strefezza
Como
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now