Gabriel Strefezza News: Create three chances in Inter game

Strefezza recorded two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate), one tackle (zero won) and three key passes in Friday's 2-0 loss to Inter Milan.

Strefezza was again one of the main offensive weapons for his club, although Como didn't break through in this one. He was productive all year long and finished up with six goals, four assists, 57 key passes and 123 crosses (31 accurate) in 37 games (32 starts).