Gabriel Suazo News: Leaves Toulouse as free agent

Suazo will leave Toulouse as a free agent in the coming weeks, General Director Damien Comolli said in a press conference, according to Les Violets. "Gabi is leaving us free."

Suazo arrived in January 2023 in Toulouse and rapidly became a starter for the Violets, participating in the French Cup victory in April 2023. The Chilean was expected to stay until June 2026 as it was previously announced, but he became a father at the very end of this season, missing several games and likely prompting his departure from the French club to reunite with his family. Under the Toulouse shirt, the former Colo-Colo player played 97 games across all competitions, scoring three goals and delivering 13 assists.