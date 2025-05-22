Gaetan Perrin News: Excels as main attacking weapon

Perrin notched 10 goals and 11 assists across 34 appearances (31 starts) in the Ligue 1.

Perrin was part of the XI in all but three games throughout the campaign and delivered excellent numbers, leading the team with 21 goal contributions and co-leading the team in scoring alongside Hamed Traore. Perrin should remain a key player for Auxerre in 2025/26, though it wouldn't be surprising if bigger clubs in the Ligue 1 knock on the door to sign him during the summer transfer window.