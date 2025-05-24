Gaetano Pio Oristanio Injury: Avoids serious injuries

Oristanio (shoulder) escaped without structural damage and could make the bench Sunday against Juventus, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Oristanio received encouraging news from tests and has a shot to avoid missing time, although he might be managed after starting in the past two fixtures. Christian Gytkjaer, Daniel Fila or Mirko Maric would get the nod if that were the case. He has scored once and added six shots (one on target), one chance created, five crosses (one accurate) and three tackles (all won) in his last five outings (three starts).