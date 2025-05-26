Gaetano Pio Oristanio News: Subs in versus Juventus

Oristanio (shoulder) had one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in 13 minutes in Sunday's 3-2 loss against Juventus.

Oristanio tried to help his team's final push from the bench despite not being 100 percent, but to no avail. He had some productive stretches but also lengthy droughts this campaign, finishing with three goals, three assists, 44 shots (12 on target) and 59 crosses (13 accurate) in 37 games (29 starts). He's likely to draw interest from Serie A sides in the summer.