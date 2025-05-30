Garrison Tubbs Injury: Picks up thigh injury

Tubbs is questionable for Saturday's match against Cincinnati due to a thigh injury.

Tubbs is going to be a late call for Saturday with a thigh injury, likely to have his availability decided by a late fitness test. This is rough news for the club, as he has started in three of their past four games. That said, a bench spot could be likely even if he is fit, especially with Lukas MacNaughton (thigh) possibly returning.