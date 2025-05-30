Gauthier Hein News: Offensive leader in Metz

Hein made 33 appearances for FC Metz during the 2024-25 season, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists.

Hein's contributions were pivotal in Metz's promotion campaign, showcasing his ability to influence games in the final third. His consistent performances and goal involvements made him a standout player throughout the season. In the second leg against Reims for Ligue 1 qualification on May 29, he was the decisive player everyone expected, providing a wonderful backheel assist for Alpha Toure's goal in the prolongation before scoring a sensational goal from midfield lobbing Yehvann Diouf four minutes later to secure the promotion in the French top flight. Hein's form will be crucial as Metz prepares for the challenges of Ligue 1 next season.