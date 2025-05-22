Geoffrey Kondogbia Injury: Leader in two lines

Kondogbia featured 2,021 minutes for Marseille in the 2024-25 season, focusing on defensive midfield duties in two lines.

Kondogbia's physical presence and ball-winning skills were crucial in breaking up opposition play throughout the season in both midfield and the backline. His ability to shield the defense and distribute the ball efficiently contributed to Marseille's overall structure strength for a player who was considered undesirable at the start of the season. Kondogbia's experience added depth to the squad and was key for most of the season to compensate for injuries and suspensions in the backline. Reports say he might be on the way out of Marseille since he has a big salary and will likely see decreased playing time next season with new arrivals. That said, with the Champions League back in the Velodrome, his experience could be a nice asset if he finally stays.