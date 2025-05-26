George Ilenikhena News: Promising young talent in Monaco

Ilenikhena scored five goals and provided two assists in 29 appearances for Monaco during the 2024-25 season.

Ilenikhena showcased his potential as a young forward by making meaningful contributions in limited minutes during his first season with Monaco. His ability to find the net and assist teammates highlighted his offensive instincts and ability to impact games off the bench. As he gains more experience, he is poised to become a more prominent figure in the attack over the coming seasons for the Monegasques.