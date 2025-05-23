Georginio Rutter Injury: Will be back in preseason

Rutter (ankle) will return to the pitch in summer preseason, according to manager Fabian Hurzeler. "Georginio is not available. Unfortunately, he didn't make it and we won't risk anything. He will be back in preseason."

Rutter has been out since March with this injury and there was no reason to push it the final few days for him to be in the squad Sunday. It was still a mostly successful season for the forward, who got his first real minutes in the Premier League following a move from Leeds United en route to five goals and three assists in 28 appearances (19 starts). Given his quick acclimation to the team, it wouldn't be surprising if he opened the 2024/25 campaign as a starter.