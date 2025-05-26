Gerardo Valenzuela News: Sees start, scores goal

Valenzuela scored one goal to go with six shots (four on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 4-2 defeat against Atlanta United.

Valenzuela was back in the starting XI Sunday after going unused last contest, seeing a great match despite the loss. He would bag a goal in the 70th minute, scoring the club's second goal of the contest in their tough defeat. This brings him to three goals in nine appearances this campaign.