Geronimo Rulli News: Decent season with Marseille

Rulli kept five clean sheets and made 91 saves in 3060 minutes for Marseille during the 2024-25 season.

Rulli's experience and composure between the posts provided confidence to Marseille's defense from the start of the season when he stopped his first penalty for the club on the opening day against Brest. His shot-stopping abilities and command of the area were crucial in tight matches throughout the season, even though his level dropped during the final stretch, mainly due to Marseille's overall poor performances. Rulli will remain the starting goalie next season and is expected to play a key role during the Champions League campaign to help Marseille show a good figure.