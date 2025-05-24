Giacomo Raspadori News: Four corners in title winning game

Raspadori had three shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Friday's 2-0 victory against Cagliari.

Raspadori took four corners and attempted seven crosses as he helped his side win the Serie A title. In total, this season he has scored six goals and provided one assist. He also attempted three shots but was unable to put any on target. He has taken 44 set pieces this season, which was the second most of any Napoli player this season.