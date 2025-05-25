Gianluca Busio Injury: Late scratch for Juventus fixture

Busio is unavailable for Sunday's match versus Juventus due to a late undisclosed injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Busio is out for the season finale after suffering a physical problem in training. Venezia are going with Hans Nicolussi, Issa Doubia and Mikael Egill Ellertsson in the midfield since Kike Perez is initially on the bench. He finishes up with two goals, 36 shots (seven accurate), 28 key passes and 46 tackles in 33 appearances (28 starts). He might get the chance to stay in the top flight even if his side gets relegated.