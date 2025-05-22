Gideon Mensah News: Defensive workhorse

Mensah recorded 68 tackles, 50 interceptions and 74 clearances across 29 appearances (26 starts) in the Ligue 1.

Mensah missed the first five matches of the Ligue 1 campaign due to a long-term undisclosed injury, but he featured in each game the rest of the way while starting all but three times. Mensah was the regular on the left side of the defense regardless of whether Auxerre played with four or five at the back.