Giorgi Mamardashvili News: Reliable all season

Mamardashvili made 34 La Liga appearances for Valencia in the 2024-25 season, recording 8 clean sheets and 92 saves.

Mamardashvili closed out the campaign with three crucial saves in a 1-1 draw at Real Betis, including two diving stops that kept Valencia in the game. His shot-stopping and composure were key to the team's defensive resilience throughout the season. Mamardashvili remains one of the most reliable goalkeepers in the league and a cornerstone moving forward.