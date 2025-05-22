Giovani Lo Celso Injury: Ruled out against Valencia

Lo Celso (undisclosed) is ruled out for Friday's final game of the season against Valencia since he wasn't included in the squad list due to injury.

Lo Celso doesn't feature in the squad list for Friday's clash since he is dealing with an injury. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to know if he can be available for Wednesday's clash against Chelsea in the Conference League final. Isco is expected to be the playmaker while he is out.