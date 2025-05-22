Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Giovani Lo Celso headshot

Giovani Lo Celso Injury: Ruled out against Valencia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Lo Celso (undisclosed) is ruled out for Friday's final game of the season against Valencia since he wasn't included in the squad list due to injury.

Lo Celso doesn't feature in the squad list for Friday's clash since he is dealing with an injury. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to know if he can be available for Wednesday's clash against Chelsea in the Conference League final. Isco is expected to be the playmaker while he is out.

Giovani Lo Celso
Betis
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now