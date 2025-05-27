Giovani Lo Celso Injury: Trains ahead of Wednesday

Lo Celso (strain) trained Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's match against Chelsea, according to Miguel Moran of Marca.

Lo Celso has been battling some muscle discomfort, but looks to be an option again after he was seen training Tuesday. This puts him back in a spot to play in the crucial Conference League Final. He has started in 15 of his 25 league appearances this season and will hope to at least see some time if he is selected for the team sheet.