Giovani Lo Celso News: Returns off bench

Lo Celso (strain) came off the bench for the final five minutes of Wednesday's Conference League clash with Chelsea.

Lo Celso was always expected to return for Wednesday's clash after a muscular injury kept him sidelined in Liga action. The attacking midfielder was only brought on in the closing stages with Betis trying to close the gap. Lo Celso was repeatedly hampered by injuries that limited him to just 25 appearances and 15 starts. When fit he was a starting option, though every time he seemed to be set for a consistent run in the starting XI he was injured again.