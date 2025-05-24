Giovanni Leoni Injury: Will miss season finale

Leoni suffered a knee injury in training and won't be available Sunday versus Atalanta, coach Christian Chivu announced.

Leoni seemed on track to return from a muscular issue he endured in the past game but tweaked his knee in practice and will take more tests in the coming days. Alessandro Circati and Botond Balogh could stay in the XI, with Lautaro Valenti or Alessandro Vogliacco filling in. He's been a staple in the second half of the season and posted 14 tackles, 15 tackles, 62 clearances and 11 blocks in 17 appearances, wth one clean sheet. He's on the radar of the top teams given his age and potential.