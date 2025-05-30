Giuliano Simeone News: Earns regular role

Simeone started in 26 of his 33 appearances during the 2024/25 Liga season, tallying two goals and six assists.

Simeone recorded six starts and 14 appearances on loan with Alaves in the 2023/24 campaign, and he came out of nowhere to secure a regular starting role for Atletico this season, albeit playing a bit out of position. He was efficient, and his displays also allowed him to earn a call-up to the Argentina national team. Atletico Madrid are reportedly looking to sign a left winger in the summer transfer window, though, and if that's the case, Simeone's upside would decrease considerably for the upcoming 2025/26 campaign.