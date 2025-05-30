Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Giuliano Simeone headshot

Giuliano Simeone News: Earns regular role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Simeone started in 26 of his 33 appearances during the 2024/25 Liga season, tallying two goals and six assists.

Simeone recorded six starts and 14 appearances on loan with Alaves in the 2023/24 campaign, and he came out of nowhere to secure a regular starting role for Atletico this season, albeit playing a bit out of position. He was efficient, and his displays also allowed him to earn a call-up to the Argentina national team. Atletico Madrid are reportedly looking to sign a left winger in the summer transfer window, though, and if that's the case, Simeone's upside would decrease considerably for the upcoming 2025/26 campaign.

Giuliano Simeone
Atlético Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now