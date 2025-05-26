Giuseppe Pezzella News: Productive against Verona
Pezzella had one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (one accurate), one tackle (one won) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Verona.
Pezzella was among the top crosses in his outfit but found a teammate in just one of them. He was a staple for the first time in a few years and had a decent campaign, totaling three assists, 36 chances created, 178 crosses (34 accurate) and 98 clearances in 35 games.
