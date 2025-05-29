Gonzalo Lujan Injury: Forced off injured

Lujan was forced off in the 12nd minute of Wendesday's 4-2 victory against Montreal due to a muscle injury, coach Javier Mascherano said in a press conference, according to Alex Windley from North American Soccer Reporters.

