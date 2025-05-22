Gonzalo News: Provides assist in win
Gonzalo assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Sevilla.
Gonzalo made his second league appearance of the season as Real Madrid opted to rotate players as they're already locked into second place in La Liga. It was a productive game for the backup forward as he notched his first ever Real Madrid assist in the 87th minute, helping extend the lead.
