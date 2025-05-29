Gorka Guruzeta News: Scores seven goals in league play

Guruzeta scored seven goals and added two assists in 36 appearances (21 starts) during the 2024/25 Liga season. He also added one goal and two assists in 12 appearances (seven starts) in the UEFA Europa League.

Guruzeta was unable to repeat the scoring ways he evidenced in 2023/24, when he netted a career-best 14 goals with five assists in 32 league starts. The striker should remain a reliable option upfront for Athletic Club in 2025/26 in a busy year that will also include the UEFA Champions League.