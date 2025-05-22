Granit Xhaka News: Rock-solid once more
Xhaka scored twice and added seven assists in 33 starts in the Bundesliga.
Xhaka was a consistent piece of the starting XI for the second season in a row in Leverkusen. His role wasn't surprising, though the production he managed was impressive especially given how defensive his duties were. He struggled a bit to end the season but Xhaka remains a crucial piece of the starting XI next season.
