Grigoris Kastanos headshot

Grigoris Kastanos News: Acquired by Verona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Kastanos has been bought out from Salernitana as Verona avoided relegation, L'Arena relayed.

Kastanos won't be a lock to stay in the summer since, while he appeared 27 times, he only started on eight occasions, scoring and assisting once and adding 22 shots (five on target), 12 chances created and 23 crosses (six accurate), fighting for minutes with Antoine Bernede behind starter Tomas Suslov.

