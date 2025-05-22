Guglielmo Vicario News: Clean sheet in UEL Final

Vicario recorded five saves and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 1-0 win versus Manchester United.

Vicario came up big in the Europa League Final Wednesday, keeping Manchester United scoreless to earn Spurs its first major trophy since 2008. He had a couple shaky moments in the match but was bailed out by his finally healthy backline. It marked his third clean sheet in the last four Europa League matches, proving to be a player that comes up in big moments. Next up is the Premier League season finale Sunday versus Brighton, a match that will likely be overshadowed by celebrations of the Europa League win.