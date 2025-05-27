Guglielmo Vicario News: Concedes four in season finale

Vicario recorded four saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Brighton.

Vicario conceded four goals -- all in the second half -- in Sunday's season finale, an encapsulation of how his Premier League campaign went. He made 24 Premier League starts this season and made four clean sheets, conceded 37 goals and made 68 saves. Although his Premier League campaign was disastrous, he helped deliver Spurs a trophy in the Europa League so his overall campaign can be viewed as a success.