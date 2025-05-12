Guillaume Restes News: Allows one in draw

Restes made one save and conceded one goal during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Lens.

Restes was barely threatened during the first hour of play but then came Neil El Aynaoui with a powerful header to beat him for the goal that drew things level at 1-1. The goalkeeper initially struggled upon his return from a calf injury that sidelined him for a month but bounced back as of late, with 10 saves and just three goals allowed over his last four starts.