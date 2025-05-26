Gustav Tang Isaksen News: More starts, better output

Isaksen registered one cross (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Lecce.

Compared to last season, Isaksen logged 17 more starts this time around. Considering their increase, it should come as no surprise that his other stats also numerically improved. He recorded 50 corners, 35 chances created, 29 accurate crosses and 25 shots on goal. With all that statistical output, Isaksen logged a career-best six G/A.