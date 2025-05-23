Hakan Calhanoglu News: Logs another helper in Como tilt

Calhanoglu assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two corner kicks and was booked for the fifth time in Friday's 2-0 win versus Como.

Calhanoglu provided an assist through a corner kick for the second game in a row, teeing up Stefan De Vrij in this case. It's his eighth assist of the season and the fourth in his last eight displays. He has scored once and added seven shots (three on target), four key passes, 10 crosses (six accurate) and eight corners in his last five starts. He'll miss next season's opener due to yellow-card accumulation.