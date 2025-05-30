Hakim Karamoko News: Loaned to Loudoun

Karamoko has been loaned to Loudoun United from D.C. United, according to his parent club.

Karamoko will spend the second half of the campaign away from his parent club, as he will instead head to the USL to join Loudoun United. This is a good move for all parties, as he has yet to see a single minute this season. His loan will end at the end of the campaign, but he could be recalled at any point.