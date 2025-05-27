Hakon Haraldsson News: Rising starter role for Lille

Haraldsson featured in 31 matches across all competitions for Lille, scoring seven goals and providing three assists during the 2024-25 season.

Haraldsson's dynamic play in midfield was a key component of Lille's attacking strategies throughout the season to confirm his promising first season in the French top flight from last year. His ability to both score and assist demonstrated his versatility and importance to the team, after winning a starting role gradually this season taking the place of Remy Cabella as the playmaker. Haraldsson's performances suggest a promising future as a central figure in Lille's midfield and his contributions this season were key to help the Dogues secure a spot for the next Europa League campaign. He set new season highs in league play with five goals, three assists, 35 chances created, and 59 crosses.