Hamed Traore headshot

Hamed Traore News: Co-leads Auxerre in scoring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Traore recorded 10 goals and two assists across 26 starts in the Ligue 1.

Traore spent the 2024/25 season on loan from Bournemouth and thrived for Auxerre, finishing as one of two players with double-digit goals and starting on a regular basis for the club. He's expected to return to Bournemouth for the 2025/26 season, although another loan isn't out of the question given how deep the Cherries are in the attacking third.

Hamed Traore
AJ Auxerre
