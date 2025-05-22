Hamed Traore News: Co-leads Auxerre in scoring
Traore recorded 10 goals and two assists across 26 starts in the Ligue 1.
Traore spent the 2024/25 season on loan from Bournemouth and thrived for Auxerre, finishing as one of two players with double-digit goals and starting on a regular basis for the club. He's expected to return to Bournemouth for the 2025/26 season, although another loan isn't out of the question given how deep the Cherries are in the attacking third.
