Han-Noah Massengo News: Regular starter in loan spell
Massengo recorded 17 appearances (11 starts) while on loan at Auxerre in the 2024/25 season. He tallied six shots, three chances created, nine crosses, 17 tackles, 17 interceptions and 10 clearances in a holding role in midfield.
Massengo joined Auxerre during the January transfer window and played regularly for the club. He's slated to return to Burnley for the 2025/26 season, but it's unclear if he'll stay with the Clarets or if he'll leave the club on loan once again.
